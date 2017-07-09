You want to know why Dwayne Johnson is such a nice, cheery guy? Because he does 1000 squats holding a pair of puppies in warm, golden ramen before breakfast every day. Try being mad at the world after that. It's good for the core too. @therock #therock #dwaynejohnson #canyousmellwhattherockissquatting #ramen #fitness #eatclean #squats #puppies #dogsofinstagram #trainhard #noodles

A post shared by Celebrities In Ramen (@celebrities_in_ramen) on Dec 9, 2015 at 12:26pm PST