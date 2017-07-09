Des stars et de la nourriture : la clef du succès sur Instagram. Depuis un peu plus d’un an et demi, un internaute utilise son temps libre de façon plutôt étrange. Sur son compte Instagram « celebrities_in_ramen », il poste régulièrement ses photomontages de stars dans des rāmen. De Selena Gomez à Dark Vador en passant par Poutine et Emma Watson, aucuns people ne semblent pouvoir échapper à une incrustation dans l’un de ces célèbres mets japonais à base de pâtes et de bouillon.
Chaque photo a droit à son petit texte explicatif, sans queue ni tête. On « apprend » ainsi que Snoop Dogg a l’habitude de s’endormir dans des œufs lorsqu’il compte son argent car c’est confortable, ou que lorsque Kevin Spacey rentre dans la peau d’un personnage, il se cache derrière un rāmen. Vous l’aurez compris, il n’y a rien à comprendre. C’est seulement pour le plaisir des yeux.
You want to know why Dwayne Johnson is such a nice, cheery guy? Because he does 1000 squats holding a pair of puppies in warm, golden ramen before breakfast every day. Try being mad at the world after that. It's good for the core too. @therock #therock #dwaynejohnson #canyousmellwhattherockissquatting #ramen #fitness #eatclean #squats #puppies #dogsofinstagram #trainhard #noodles
Sir Alex Ferguson absolutely loves ramen; he'd eat it for all of his meals if he could. At one point he wanted to rename his club Ramenchester United and made the team bath in it after games. This was the breaking point for David Beckham. He HATES ramen and decided to leave for Real Madrid and their tapas jacuzzis. #davidbeckham #becks #no7 #goldenballs #alexferguson #manchesterunited #manutd #realmadrid #ramen #bath #bowl #chopsticks #broth #egg #soccer #premierleague #manchester #tattoos #ink #boyswithink #abs #isnthegawjus #hairut #classof92 #scallions #fergie #soup #championsleague #football @davidbeckham
"Hey Oprah, whatcha doing'?" "SURPRIIIIISE!!! YOU GET IN RAMEN, YOU GET IN RAMEN, YOU GET IN RAMEN, YOU GET IN RAMEN, YOU GET IN RAMEN, YOU GE-" "Ahh, whatever Winfrey, you still doing that thing? We'll come back in, like a year, when you're done with all this." #oprah #oprahwinfrey #own #dreamscometrueeveryday #dreamscometrue #queen #royalfamily #presidentofamerica #ramen #noodle #bowl #broth #soup #chopsticks #surprise #chicken #pork #scallions
