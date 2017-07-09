Des stars et de la nourriture : la clef du succès sur Instagram. Depuis un peu plus d’un an et demi, un internaute utilise son temps libre de façon plutôt étrange. Sur son compte Instagram « celebrities_in_ramen », il poste régulièrement ses photomontages de stars dans des rāmen. De Selena Gomez à Dark Vador en passant par Poutine et Emma Watson, aucuns people ne semblent pouvoir échapper à une incrustation dans l’un de ces célèbres mets japonais à base de pâtes et de bouillon.

Chaque photo a droit à son petit texte explicatif, sans queue ni tête. On « apprend » ainsi que Snoop Dogg a l’habitude de s’endormir dans des œufs lorsqu’il compte son argent car c’est confortable, ou que lorsque Kevin Spacey rentre dans la peau d’un personnage, il se cache derrière un rāmen. Vous l’aurez compris, il n’y a rien à comprendre. C’est seulement pour le plaisir des yeux.

Shooting a music video is boring as fuck. @nickiminaj #ramenaconda #ramen #musicvideo #takefiftyfive #whoseideawasthisanyway

A post shared by Celebrities In Ramen (@celebrities_in_ramen) on

 

Marie de Fournas

Mots-clés :