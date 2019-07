View this post on Instagram

HAPPENING NOW: #TIMESUP is proud to join @uswnt and women players from the 1999 World Cup at the U.S. vs. Belgium soccer game. It's time for U.S. Soccer Federation to pay their women players what they deserve. In March, 28 @uswnt players filed a gender discrimination lawsuit demanding equal pay. Today, women from across industries are banding together to say #TIMESUP on the gender pay gap - from the soccer field to every workplace.