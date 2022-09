𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐇𝐘 🏆



Who do you see advancing to the Semi-Finals on Thursday? 🤔#FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/YjcPjmPBLd