Manchester City - Inter Milan EN DIRECT : City patine complet, le match toujours aussi fermé... Suivez la finale avec nous

Most saves made in a single #UCL campaign since 2016/17 at least:



◎ 59 - Thibaut Courtois (21/22)

◎ 54 - Keylor Navas (20/21)

◉ 46 - André Onana (22/23)

◎ 46 - Alisson (17/18)

◎ 46 - Alisson (18/19)



The Inter keeper still has time to hit 50.