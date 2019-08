View this post on Instagram

As you know i engaged with @girondins. After 9 years spent at Arsenal, i took the decision to leave. I have spent wonderful years with this club, nine years during which i learned, evolved, grew up. This experience made me the player I am today. My decision to leave has been discussed for months with my club, my teammates, my coach, and it has been a well thought decision. I see this departure like a new turning point in my life as a player but also in in my life as a man and a family man. However I hope you understand, and in any case i cannot be thankful enough for these years past at Arsenal. I am aware of everything that the club and you supporters have brought to me. But it is time for me to go home so today my will is to join the @girondins. This is a new challenge that I count on taking with determination. Lolo