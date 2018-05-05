Sir Alex Ferguson, l'entraîneur légendaire de Manchester United, opéré du cerveau

Sir Alex Ferguson le 14 mars 2018. — EDDIE KEOGH for The Joc/SIPA

L'entraîneur légendaire de Manchester United,Sir Alex Ferguson, a été «opéré du cerveau à la suite d'une hémorragie cérébrale», a-t-on appris ce samedi soir auprès de son ancien club.

«Tout s'est très bien passé» mais Ferguson, 76 ans, «a besoin de passer un moment en soins intensifs pour optimiser son rétablissement», indique Manchester United dans un communiqué, tout en demandant de respecter «l'intimité de sa famille».

Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.



Everyone at Manchester United sends our very best wishes. pic.twitter.com/SDoNzMwVEZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018

Les messages ont aussitôt afflué sur les réseaux sociaux, clubs, joueurs, et anonymes apportant leur soutien à l'entraineur légendaire :

