Sir Alex Ferguson, l'entraîneur légendaire de Manchester United, opéré du cerveau

FOOTBALL Sir Alex Ferguson a été victime d’une hémorragie cérébrale…

Sir Alex Ferguson le 14 mars 2018.
L'entraîneur légendaire de Manchester United,Sir Alex Ferguson, a été «opéré du cerveau à la suite d'une hémorragie cérébrale», a-t-on appris ce samedi soir auprès de son ancien club.

«Tout s'est très bien passé» mais Ferguson, 76 ans, «a besoin de passer un moment en soins intensifs pour optimiser son rétablissement», indique Manchester United dans un communiqué, tout en demandant de respecter «l'intimité de sa famille».

Les messages ont aussitôt afflué sur les réseaux sociaux, clubs, joueurs, et anonymes apportant leur soutien à l'entraineur légendaire : 

 

