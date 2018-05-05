Sir Alex Ferguson, l'entraîneur légendaire de Manchester United, opéré du cerveau
FOOTBALL Sir Alex Ferguson a été victime d’une hémorragie cérébrale…
L'entraîneur légendaire de Manchester United,Sir Alex Ferguson, a été «opéré du cerveau à la suite d'une hémorragie cérébrale», a-t-on appris ce samedi soir auprès de son ancien club.
«Tout s'est très bien passé» mais Ferguson, 76 ans, «a besoin de passer un moment en soins intensifs pour optimiser son rétablissement», indique Manchester United dans un communiqué, tout en demandant de respecter «l'intimité de sa famille».
Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to aid his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 5, 2018
