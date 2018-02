VIDEO. JO 2018: Chloe Kim, star américaine de Pyeonchang à seulement 17 ans

Trying to think of a caption is actually impossible but all I can say is thank you to everyone who's been there for me since the beginning. I am so grateful to be surrounded by people I love with all my heart and so thankful for my family and their never ending love and support. Glad I could bring home the Gold!! @gettysport

A post shared by Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:03pm PST