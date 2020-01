View this post on Instagram

Its been a sombre few days as fires are ripping through neighbouring areas. So todays art is dedicated all the brave FIREFIGHTERS who are trying to save Mother Earth and all her children. Countless trees, hundreds of koalas, homes and a couple of good humans lost to this disaster and it’s a reminder to all that the gift of Christmas, cannot be wrapped and put under the tree. #prayingforrainandamiracle #banksiiantics #photoshop Update **: This post has now gone viral please make sure that you mention it is a photoshop edit (this is what my account is known for) Thankyou Update: I can see that the wonderful IG is spreading awareness with this image, please if you can help with donations to either (or many others) Australian Red Cross Disaster Recovery and Relief Salvation Army Disaster Appeal St Vincent de Paul Society Bushfire Appeal (NSW community. NSW RFS Donations Page Make an online donation to the NSW RFS Trust Fund or a participating brigade