Mondiaux d'athlétisme: Performance, ego, marketing… Van Niekerk peut-il devenir le nouveau Bolt?

Feeling so blessed with last night's win in London and I want to celebrate with you guys. The first person at the @adidasuk Stratford city store today to give my winning time will win a pair of my signed spikes. If you miss out, you can still celebrate by getting selected performance kit personalised in gold thread until this Thursday. Good luck! #TakeChargeLDN

A post shared by Wayde van Niekerk (@waydedreamer) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:14am PDT