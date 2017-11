«Il m'a agrippé les fesses», la gardienne Hope Solo accuse Sepp Blatter d'agression sexuelle

For the past few days, I have been thinking about all the uncomfortable situations myself and/or my teammates have experienced throughout the years with trainers, doctors, coaches, executives and even teammates. From inappropriate comments, unwanted advances and grabs of the ass to coaches and GMs and even press officers speaking about players "tits” and physical appearance, sexual harassment is rampant in the sports world. I always felt I’d “handled it” and stood up for myself in those situations, but there were never any consequences for the perpetrators. That needs to change. Silence will not change the world! #MeToo

A post shared by Hope Solo (@hopesolo) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT