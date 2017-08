Nice: «C'est facile de m'attaquer», Balotelli s'explique sur son début de saison très compliqué

I will try my best to makes @ogcnice 🔴⚫️ to come out of this black period .. last game I played I was still injured and I speeded up my come back but I was still not even 50% .. I speeded up my come back because I really wanted to help and as you all know I couldn't . Now I'm coming out of a flue which I had for 4 days already that's why I wasn't in Amiens . I know is always easy to attack me when things don't go in the right way and it makes me sad and proud at the same time because it means ou people still beliving in me but all I can do is to prove wrong once again to all of those that were whistling at me. Kids fall men stand up. We are men so let's not stay angry and look forward 💪🏾

