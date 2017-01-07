Il devait profiter d’une journée de glisse en solitaire. Mais le 5 janvier dernier, lorsque Mickey Wilson commence à arpenter les pistes de la station de ski d’Arapahoe Basin dans le Colorado, il croise par hasard un groupe d’amis à lui. La suite a été racontée sur le compte Instagram de ce sportif « slackliner » ou nouveau funambule.
« Aujourd’hui j’ai sauvé la vie de quelqu’un»
« Aujourd’hui j’ai sauvé la vie de quelqu’un (…) Un membre de notre groupe d’amis a coincé la sangle de son sac à dos dans le télésiège lorsqu’il a voulu descendre avant de se faire entraîner par la machine. Nous étions dans le télésiège qui se trouvait derrière lui (…) La sangle du sac à dos s’est enroulée entours de son cou, il était inconscient et pendait trois mètres au-dessus du sol », a écrit le jeune homme.
Après avoir tenté de l’atteindre depuis le sol instable et complètement enneigé, Mickey Wilson a décidé de se hisser sur les câbles auxquels sont suspendus les télésièges pour atteindre son ami. Une manœuvre effrayante poursuit le jeune homme : « Je suis descendu pour atteindre le fauteuil où il était suspendu et j’ai d’abord essayé de casser la sangle à coups de pied mais ça ne marchait pas ».
Today I saved someone's life. I think some strange forces were at work. I planned to ski by myself today. As fate had it though, some good friends ended up recognizing me despite my ski gear, and we joined forces for an epic pow day. Again, fate intervened. One of our crew got his backpack strap stuck in the chairlift as he tried to unload and the lift dragged him back down the hill. We were on the chair lift behind so we unloaded and ran down the hill to help him when we realized the worst possible thing had happened. The backpack had wrapped around his neck and he was unconscious, dangling 10 feet above the snow. Panic set in and we struggled in vain for about a minute to build a human pyramid to get to him but the powder was too deep and we toppled over. I yelled at the lift operator asking if the lift ran in reverse and he cried no. Ski patrol was on their way but not there yet. Panic was becoming terror as we realized we were about to watch our friend die in front of our helpless eyes. Then I had a eureka moment. I realized I could climb the lift tower above the chair and climb onto the cable and shimmy down to him. I knew my slackline experience prepared me perfectly for this so I burst into action. I climbed the tower and slid down to the the chair. It was second nature, just like being on a slackline only way colder and made of steel. I climbed down the chair and I first tried to break the strap by kicking it but I couldn't. A newly arrived ski patrolman threw me a knife and I luckily caught it on the first try and cut the strap. Our friend fell like a doll into the snow. 8 or so ski patrolman then began CPR. Thankfully they were able to restore his breathing, ski him down to the base, and get him into an ambulance which rushed him to the hospital in Denver. I'd like to take this moment now to thank the #slacklife for the skills it has given me. It was incredibly fortunate I was there and able to act quickly. I'd also like to thank ski patrol for their strong work reviving our friend. I just got an update from the hospital and he's doing quite well and will be released tomorrow! #thankful #lovelife #rightplacerighttime
Interviewé par le journal local, le Denver Post, le sauveteur funambule a tenu à saluer la réactivité du personnel de la station qui a fini par lui lancer un couteau pour lui permettre de couper la sangle qui emprisonnait le cou de son ami. Selon lui, seule sa solide expérience de « slackliner » lui a permis d’atteindre le but escompté. Particulièrement pratiquée aux Etats-Unis depuis les années 1970, la slackline tend à se populariser en France depuis 2013.
