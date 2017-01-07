If you haven't seen the video of the ski lift climb rescue from Wednesday, here it is. I will be talking about the incident with @goodmorningamerica tomorrow morning so tune in! 7-9am mountain standard time. #rightplacerighttime #thankful #slacklife #abasin #ski #skiing

A video posted by Mickey Wilson (@mickeywilsonslacker) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:06pm PST