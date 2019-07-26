Julian Alaphilippe, Thibaut Pinot et tous les favoris du Tour de France vont s'expliquer lors de la 19e étape entre Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne et Tignes.
Julian Alaphilippe, Thibaut Pinot et tous les favoris du Tour de France vont s'expliquer lors de la 19e étape entre Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne et Tignes. — Christophe Ena/AP/SIPA

Tour de France 2019 EN DIRECT: La bataille s'annonce immense derrière Alaphilippe... Suivez la 2e étape alpestre en intégralité

Bloquez votre aprem, les favoris vont être obligés de bouger aujourd'hui s'ils veulent détrôner le maillot jaune

13h00: Rendez-vous à 13h55 très précises pour le départ de cette 19e étape, qu'on va vous liver en intégralité, bien sûr. Je compte sur vous ! A tout à l'heure (et pour patienter je vous laisse avec cette petite vidéo qui donne la patate). 

 

13h00: Cinq ascensions sont au programme de cette courte mais intense étape. Les trois premières vont servir à se mettre en jambes, avant le Col de l'Iseran et la montée finale vers Tignes. Miam miam.

13h00: SALUUUUT les gens ! Bien récupéré de l'étape d'hier ? On espère, parce qu'aujourd'hui, ça s'annonce immense. Les gros derrière Alaphilippe vont être obligés de bouger s'ils veulent gagner ce Tour de France. 

Chaque jour qui passe rapproche un peu plus Julian Alaphilippe du Graal... mais aussi de sa possible chute. Le maillot jaune du Tour de France a montré une deuxième fois ses limites, hier, dans les derniers kilomètres de l'ascension du Galibier, mais il a limité la casse et est revenu dans la descente. Aujourd'hui, pour la deuxième étape alpestre, point de salut. L'arrivée est jugée au sommet de la montée de Tignes, alors que les coureurs seront passés juste avant par le très haut col de l'Iseran. Ça peut, et même ça doit, bouger aujourd'hui chez les favoris. On continue d'espérer pour Thibaut Pinot, mais Egan Bernal semble très fort, et Geraint Thomas et Steven Kruijswijk sont toujours là. En tout cas, le compte à rebours pour détrôner le leader de ce Tour est enclenché. On va se régaler !

>> On va évidemment suivre en intégralité les 126 km de cette énorme étape, alors soyez là dès 14h00 les enfants... 

Nicolas Camus

