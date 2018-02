France-Pays-Bas: Gasquet s'arrache face à Haase... Les Bleus recollent avant le double... La Coupe Davis à revivre en direct

19h06: Po popo po popo poooooooooooooo.

🎶🎵If you are happy and you know it clap your hands👏 🎶🎵

It's getting tense in 🇫🇷🆚🇳🇱 but the fans are having a ball!#DavisCup pic.twitter.com/p3lU2SF0KX