🧡 CAN YOU BLAME THEM FOR TRYING?



💀 We know new oil and gas will kill millions, but the UK government is licensing 100+ new fossil fuel projects.



🦺 Why would ordinary people not try everything in their power to stop that?#SnookerWorldChampionship #JustStopOil #TheBigOne #UK pic.twitter.com/OaXWjawzrj