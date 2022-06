Plateau de Solaison: 11,6 km@9,0%. On his way to Dauphine victory, Jakob Fuglsang climbed it in exactly 37 minutes back in 2017. Harder stage and racing back then so his time should be beaten today by Roglic or Vingegaard. 36 minutes is likely. #Dauphine pic.twitter.com/8dnMSGPKJl