Schedule Update #MiamiOpen ⬇️



Gasquet has withdrawn with an ankle injury, putting Tsitsipas into R3 by walkover



Lehecka vs Musetti will move to Stadium at 12 pm



McDonald vs Berrettini on Court 1 at 1 pm



First matches on Grandstand & Butch Buchholz at 11:30 am…



- @MiamiOpen