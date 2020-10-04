Gaston - Thiem EN DIRECT. L'interruption a fait mal à Gaston... Premier set pour Thiem... Suivez le match en live avec nous

17h25 : C'est fait, Dominic Tiem remporte le premier set. C'est dommage car Gaston n'a vraiment pas fait beaucoup d'erreur sdans cette première manche. L'interruption ne lui aura pas fait du bien...
😨🇫🇷 Aïe aïe aïe... Hugo Gaston concède la première manche face à Dominic Thiem !— France tv sport (@francetvsport) October 4, 2020
Le Français rivalise pourtant avec l'Autrichien dans cette rencontre... On y croit ! 💪#RG20
