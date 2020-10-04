Gaston - Thiem EN DIRECT. L'interruption a fait mal à Gaston... Premier set pour Thiem... Suivez le match en live avec nous

Saluuuuuuuuuuuut la famille ! On enchaîne dans cette folle journée de live avec LE match du jour à Roland avec notre nouveau petit chouchou, Hugo Gaston, qui affronte Dominic Thiem en huitième de finale. Après avoir désossé Stan Wawrinka vendredi, le Haut-Garonnais a déjà clairement dépassé toutes ses espérances pour sa première participation à Roland-Garros. Du coup maintenant c’est que du kiff, du bonus. On verra dans quelle forme physique sera Gaston, tout ce qu’on souhaite, c’est avoir un match accroché. Tout l’inverse de ce qu’on vient de se manger avec la défaite de Caro Garcia et deux sets et à peine plus d’une heure…

>> Rendez-vous sur les coups de 16h15 pour suivre ce match en live avec nous.