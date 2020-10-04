Gaston - Thiem EN DIRECT. L'interruption a fait mal à Gaston... Premier set pour Thiem... Suivez le match en live avec nous

TENNIS Hugo Gaston affronte Thiem pour entrer dans l'histoire du tennis français à Roland 

Aymeric Le Gall

— 

Thiem affronte Gaston en huitième de finale.
Thiem affronte Gaston en huitième de finale. — MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

17h25 : C'est fait, Dominic Tiem remporte le premier set. C'est dommage car Gaston n'a vraiment pas fait beaucoup d'erreur sdans cette première manche. L'interruption ne lui aura pas fait du bien... 

 

17h24 : Grosse grosse première pour Thiem qui mène 30-15. A deux points du set. 

17h21 : Bon, ça c'est fait, le Français remporte son jeu de service. C'est maintenant que tout va se jouer, allez les copains, on y croit ! 

17h19: Gaston n'a pas encore gagné de point depuis la reprise. 

17h18 : On a cru que Gaston allait tout de suite revenir dans le match mais Thiem est solide et confirme finalement son break d'avance. 5-3 pour l'Autrichien, service à suivre pour le Toulousain. 

17h14 : Et l'Autrichien fait le break. La reprise est compliquée pour Hugo Gaston... 

17h11 : Thiem revient à égalité 3-3. 

17h09 : En espérant que cette interruption ne cause pas de préjudices à Gaston qui était parfaitement bien entré dans ce match avant que la flotte ne s'invite. 3-2 pour le Français et service pour Thiem. 

17h08 : C'est bon, reprenez place, on est reparti ! 

16h58: Ca va bientôt reprendre. Il faut environ un quart d'heure pour sortir complètement le toit. 

 

16h55 : Du coup je vous invite à revivre les coulisses de la magnifique victoire de Gaston vendredi contre Stan the man. 

 

16h52: Pas dégueu ce coup-là, n'est-ce pas ? 

 

16h50 : Bon ben ouais ça tombe sec, on est en train de bâcher à Roland... 

16h48 : NOOOOOOOOOOOOOON la pluie est de retour, suspension du match. 

16h46 : Oui ça passe pour Gaston qui mène 3 jeux à 2 ! C'était très important de ne pas céder ce point à Thiem, bien vu gamin. 

16h45: Ohhhh ce point de Thiem les enfants !!! Un petit Tweener suivi d'une claque en coup droit, sssssssplendide. 40-A, les deux joueurs ne lâchent rien. On se régale depuis le début de match. 

16h43: Ah par contre celle-là elle est belle. Petite amortie de revers bien tapée, magnifique Hugo ! 

16h41: Amortie manquée, revers trop long... Gaston offre la première balle de break à Thiem. 

16h39 : Oh cette claque au service... Troisième ace pour Thiem qui réalise un jeu blanc pour revenir à 2-2. 

16h38 : Combat d’amorties et c’est Thiem qui s’en sort le mieux en touchant une dernière balle version caresse sensuelle au pied du filet. 30-0 pour l’Autrichien.

16h35 : C'est fait, 2-1 pour Gaston, jusqu'ici tout roule pour le Toulousaing. 

16h34 : Gros gros niveau en ce début de match des deux côtés. Aucun point gratos, il faut tout aller chercher avec les dents. 40-30 pour Gaston. 

16h31 : Première sensation à chaud >> Gaston n’a pas l’air du tout impressionné par son adversaire ni par l’enjeu. Ça joue libéré et Thiem a eu pas mal de difficulté à revenir à 161 dans ce premier set. C’est bon signe pour la suite.

16h28 : Et ça commence très bien pour Gaston qui remporte son premier jeu de service assez facilement. Le ton est donné ! 

16h27 : Ouais, même pas le temps de vous présenter ce match, tout s'enchaîne cet parès-midi. J'aimer autant ça, on rentre dans le dur direct.

16h25 : C'est parti !!! 

Saluuuuuuuuuuuut la famille ! On enchaîne dans cette folle journée de live avec LE match du jour à Roland avec notre nouveau petit chouchou, Hugo Gaston, qui affronte Dominic Thiem en huitième de finale. Après avoir désossé Stan Wawrinka vendredi, le Haut-Garonnais a déjà clairement dépassé toutes ses espérances pour sa première participation à Roland-Garros. Du coup maintenant c’est que du kiff, du bonus. On verra dans quelle forme physique sera Gaston, tout ce qu’on souhaite, c’est avoir un match accroché. Tout l’inverse de ce qu’on vient de se manger avec la défaite de Caro Garcia et deux sets et à peine plus d’une heure…

>> Rendez-vous sur les coups de 16h15 pour suivre ce match en live avec nous.

