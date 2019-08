View this post on Instagram

A sombre face for a sombre occasion. Do you remember what were you doing two years ago today? I wasn’t even a twinkle in my mother or fathers eye. But exactly this time two years ago hundreds of thousands of people began crossing the border into Bangladesh, they were fleeing unimaginable horrors and had no idea what was waiting for them on the other side. Today close to one million people are living as refugees in Cox’s Bazar and totally rely on our food assistance to survive. Think about what’s changed in your life over the past two years, I bet it’s a lot. For me, I’ve was born, adopted by WFP, given an important job, quickly grew out of my custom made uniform (pictured here not fitting me very well), and generally became secure in the knowledge that my future is safe. The same isn’t true for the refugees here though. No one knows what the future holds for them but I’m really hoping that - no matter how long it is - people remember the plight of the Rohingya and support them through it 🐶 #rememberrohingya