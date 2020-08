View this post on Instagram

Did a little spinn yesterday. I honestly thought that I will feel better by now after the crash on saturday @criteriumdudauphine 🤕 Let's see what upcomming days will bring. I am staying optimistic. Bisous, Rogla from Tignes @jumbovisma_road #cycling #cyclinglife #ridebianchi #samenwinnen #jumbovisma @tignesofficiel