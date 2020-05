View this post on Instagram

Just Everested, vEverested, whatever you want to call it, with @lukerowe1990. We had the idea a couple of weeks back, but waited til we knew it’d be bad whether outside. I take my hat off to anyone who’s completed it in whatever capacity, it was grim. 8848m altitude in a single climb. 211km. 10hours 37minutes 32seconds. . #everesting #everestchallenge #cycling #cyclist #quarantine #quarantinelife #indoor #indoorcycling