🚨 Takedown of SMS-based FluBot spyware 🚨



🔹 International law enforcement operation involving 11 countries 🌍🚔

🔹 Fastest-spreading mobile malware to date ⏩📱

🔹 The Android malware has now been rendered inactive ✋🛑



More ➡️ https://t.co/YcMC5XRS6o pic.twitter.com/ksPuSHk6aW