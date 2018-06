Les seins, fesses et vagins des femmes ne sont plus censurés sur Instagram si c’est un accouchement

Do you remember what it was like when breastfeeding was censored? And do you remember what it was like after Facebook and Instagram changed their policies to allow it? That was a few years ago. Our ability to freely share uncensored breastfeeding images— and keep them up— didn’t happen overnight. It took a while. It took many, many people uploading A LOT of breastfeeding related content for Facebook and instagram’s technology to better learn and distinguish it from breasts in other contexts. . Uncensored birth is going to be a similar process. . I get that a lot of people are skeptical about the recent policy change that allows us to share uncensored birth content on Facebook and Instagram. I think a certain level of skepticism can be healthy when engaging in efforts to create massive social change. It keeps us on our toes, holds people and organizations accountable, and motivates us to carry on the fight. . The best and only thing I can tell you is exactly what numerous employees of FB/IG have confirmed to me— and to multiple media outlets— on numerous occasions: that the policy change is official, and it will take quite some time for their technology to catch up and learn to distinguish nudity in birth versus nudity in other contexts. During this transitional time, glitches and mistakes are going to happen. . I am choosing to remain optimistic, and I have complete faith that if this policy change does not deliver on its promise, we can all join together and raise hell until it does. Just like we did with #IGallowuncensoredbirth. Our collective voice has been heard before, and it can and will be heard again. . Until FB/IG come up with a better system to protect pages and content during this transition, I’ve decided to open up the campaign’s email account— allowuncensoredbirth@gmail.com— for people experiencing censorship problems to reach out for support. If you know anyone who needs this information, please tag them! . Today and every day, this work will continue. . Love, @katievigos . 📷 @jadebeallphotography

