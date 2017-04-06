Pays-Bas: Des hommes se tiennent la main sur Twitter en soutien à un couple homosexuel agressé

HOMOPHOBIE Le mouvement a émergé sur les réseaux sociaux à l'appel d'une journaliste...

Lucie Bras

— 

0 commentaire 4 partages

Les employés de l'ambassade des Pays-Bas à Londres se tiennent la main pour soutenir les droits LGBTQI

Les employés de l'ambassade des Pays-Bas à Londres se tiennent la main pour soutenir les droits LGBTQI — Capture d'écran/Twitter

Après l’agression de deux homosexuels qui se tenaient la main, les Hollandais, des hommes politiques aux pompiers, témoignent de leur solidarité envers les gays en publiant des photos main dans la main..

Jasper Vernes-Sewratan et Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes rentraient chez eux dimanche 6 avril quand ils se sont fait agresser par un groupe d’ados. Le couple a confié que la rixe a démarré parce qu’ils se tenaient la main.

Pour ce pays qui a été le premier à légaliser le mariage homosexuel dans le monde en 2001, cette agression est incompréhensible.

Un appel sur les réseaux sociaux

De nombreux Néerlandais sont descendus dans la rue pour témoigner leur colère et leur solidarité envers le couple. La journaliste Barbara Barend a tweeté un appel aux homos et hétéros à marcher main dans la main.

L’appel a été entendu et partagé sur les réseaux sociaux, qui ont apprécié le clin d’œil.

 

Mots-clés :

0 commentaire 4 partages