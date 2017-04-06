Pays-Bas: Des hommes se tiennent la main sur Twitter en soutien à un couple homosexuel agressé
HOMOPHOBIE Le mouvement a émergé sur les réseaux sociaux à l'appel d'une journaliste...
Après l’agression de deux homosexuels qui se tenaient la main, les Hollandais, des hommes politiques aux pompiers, témoignent de leur solidarité envers les gays en publiant des photos main dans la main..
Men of the #Netherlands embassy in #Athens holding hands to protest against violence against the #LGBT community #allemannenhandinhand pic.twitter.com/Nclss3h1cW— NL Embassy Greece (@NLinGreece) April 5, 2017
Jasper Vernes-Sewratan et Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes rentraient chez eux dimanche 6 avril quand ils se sont fait agresser par un groupe d’ados. Le couple a confié que la rixe a démarré parce qu’ils se tenaient la main.
Pour ce pays qui a été le premier à légaliser le mariage homosexuel dans le monde en 2001, cette agression est incompréhensible.
Un appel sur les réseaux sociaux
Met Bruno Bruins (@UWVnl) #handinhand pic.twitter.com/sgeATEC1l0— Brenno de Winter (@brenno) April 4, 2017
De nombreux Néerlandais sont descendus dans la rue pour témoigner leur colère et leur solidarité envers le couple. La journaliste Barbara Barend a tweeté un appel aux homos et hétéros à marcher main dans la main.
L’appel a été entendu et partagé sur les réseaux sociaux, qui ont apprécié le clin d’œil.
Men all over the world walking hand-in-hand in solidarity with our LBGT community.— Marsha Coupé (@MarshaCoupe) April 5, 2017
More of this please. #allmenhandinhand pic.twitter.com/jnqbShB9Wi
@NLinCuba men on #Malecon in solidarity with gay couple assaulted for holding hands in #NL. #allmenhandinhand = #allemannenhandinhand #LGBTI pic.twitter.com/Iwvyy6dqmx— Liesbeth Mol (@LiesbethMol) April 4, 2017
Het team van @mijnkerkNL is geschrokken van wat er gebeurd is met twee mannen die hand-in-hand over straat liepen. pic.twitter.com/yuCouAxbIp— MijnKerk.NL (@mijnkerkNL) April 5, 2017
Male colleagues from the Dutch Embassy London holding hands in protest against violence towards the LGBTQIA community. #allemannenhandinhand pic.twitter.com/Bp6Mz6UiyY— Dutch Embassy London (@NLinUK) April 4, 2017
Dutch politicians protest against homophobia by holding hands #allemannenhandinhand #handinhand #love #pride pic.twitter.com/MniMyH2oRn— Eef (@eefo4u) April 3, 2017
Onze mannen hand in hand! pic.twitter.com/MErgTQBw7l— Wietske Straathof (@teamchefleiden) April 3, 2017
Wir setzen Zeichen gegen Homophobie und Hass! #allemannenhandinhand #loveislove #allmenhandinhand pic.twitter.com/aGnpAgTUQt— SPÖ im Parlament (@spoeklub) April 6, 2017