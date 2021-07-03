Ukraine-Angleterre Euro 2021 EN DIRECT : La voie royale pour les Anglais contre le rescapé surprise de la compétition ?

FOOTBALL Les hommes de Southgate partent largement favoris de ce dernier quart de finale

J.L.

— 

1 commentaire 0 partage
Sterling-Kane, le duo fatal pour les Anglais
Sterling-Kane, le duo fatal pour les Anglais — Andy Rain/AP/SIPA

20h50: Les supporters anglais n'avaient soi disant pas le droit de venir à Rome. Mais on les connaît les bougres. Ils ont là, fidèles au poste, même si un peu moins nombreux que d'habitude pour ce premier (et seul ?) match hors de Wembley

 

20h45: J'apprends que Sheva était capitaine de l'Ukraine la dernière fois que les Jaunes ont battu les Anglais, back in 2009. On va voir si le modjo continue comme entraîneur

 

20h40: Fumée blanche sur les compos. Et une immense suprise chez les Anglais, où Southgate a décidé de titulariser Jadon Sancho, la nouvelle recrue de MU, qui a dû jouer dix minutes sur cet Euro. Surtout à la place de Saka, en pleine bourre. 

 

20h30HELLO LES MINUTOS ET LES MINUTAS. J'avale ma crème brûlée Intermarché, petit plaisir coupable du samedi soir (avec l'ile flottante maison, vous savez tout), et je suis à vous

Le football n'a jamais été aussi près de rentrer à la maison, ou alors on ne s'y connait pas. Portée par son succès contre l'Allemagne, le premier depuis 1945 ou presque, favorisée par un parcours presque entièrement à domicile et une partie de tableau désormais clémente, la sélection des Three Lions n'a plus d'excuse pour ne pas aller au bout de ce championnat d'Europe après des décennies d'échec. Cette fois, leurs supporters enthousiastes ont eu interdiction de les accompagner jusqu'à Rome, mais cela ne suffit pas à renvers les pronostics en faveur d'une sélection ukrainienne miraculée depuis les poules.

 

>> On prend l'antenne à 20h30, si Tchèques et Danois veulent bien nous épargner un scénario à rallonge

1 commentaire 0 partage