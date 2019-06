Australie - Italie / Coupe du monde féminine: Les Italiennes arrachent la victoire à la dernière seconde... Revivez le match

71': Presque 20 ans entre deux buts. Certaines joueuses n'étaient pas nées...

7287 - Barbara Bonansea's goal for Italy was their first at the @FIFAWWC since June 27th 1999 against Mexico. This gap of 7287 days is the longest between two goals by a single team in the tournament's history. Intermission. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/4TYTacv8aL