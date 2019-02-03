Un hommage à Emiliano Sala — THIBAULT CAMUS/AP/SIPA

Le chercheur d'épaves David Mearns avait annoncé qu'il faudrait «moins de trois jours» pour trouver l'avion d'Emiliano Sala, perdu dans la Manche. Il n'en a fallu qu'un. Parti ce dimanche, le bateau équipé d'un sonar a repéré et identifié la carlingue du Piper Malibu dans une zone proche de l'ile de Guernesey, dans la Manche..

Private investigators have told Sky News they have located the wreckage of the aircraft which disappeared over the English Channel carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala and his pilot David Ibbotson — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) February 3, 2019

L'information a été confirmée par David Mears lui-même, dans un tweet, précisant qu'un robot sous-marins fourni par l'AAIB (l'organe anglaise en charge des crashs aériens) avait identifié la carlingue de l'avion. « L'épave de l'avion transportant Emiliano Sala et pilotée par David Ibbotson a été repérée tôt ce matin par le FPV Morven, explique Mears. Les familles d'Emiliano Sala et Dave Ibbotson ont été informées par la police. L'AAIB publiera un communiqué lundi. Toutes nos pensées vont aux familles et aux amis des victimes. »

Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala and piloted by David Ibbotson was located early this morning by the FPV MORVEN. As agreed with the AAIB they moved the GEO OCEAN III over the position we provided them to visually identify the plane by ROV. #EmilianoSala — David Mearns (@davidlmearns) February 3, 2019

The families of Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have been notified by Police. The AAIB will be making a statement tomorrow. Tonight our sole thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and David. #EmilianoSalas #NoDejenDeBuscarAEmilianoSala — David Mearns (@davidlmearns) February 3, 2019

« Je peux confirmer qu'il a été retrouvé », a indiqué une porte-parole de l'AAIB à l'AFP, alors que des recherches sous-marines avaient été entreprises dimanche pour retrouver le monomoteur, disparu des radars le soir du 21 janvier au-dessus de la Manche, à une vingtaine de kilomètres au nord de Guernesey.