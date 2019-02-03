Disparition d'Emiliano Sala: L'épave de l'avion a été retrouvée dans la Manche

DRAME Les recherches ont trouvé la carlingue de l'avion

B.V.

Un hommage à Emiliano Sala
Un hommage à Emiliano Sala

Le chercheur d'épaves David Mearns avait annoncé qu'il faudrait «moins de trois jours» pour trouver l'avion d'Emiliano Sala, perdu dans la Manche. Il n'en a fallu qu'un. Parti ce dimanche, le bateau équipé d'un sonar a repéré et identifié la carlingue du Piper Malibu dans une zone proche de l'ile de Guernesey, dans la Manche..

L'information a été confirmée par David Mears lui-même, dans un tweet, précisant qu'un robot sous-marins fourni par l'AAIB (l'organe anglaise en charge des crashs aériens) avait identifié la carlingue de l'avion. « L'épave de l'avion transportant Emiliano Sala et pilotée par David Ibbotson a été repérée tôt ce matin par le FPV Morven, explique Mears. Les familles d'Emiliano Sala et Dave Ibbotson ont été informées par la police. L'AAIB publiera un communiqué lundi. Toutes nos pensées vont aux familles et aux amis des victimes. » 

« Je peux confirmer qu'il a été retrouvé », a indiqué une porte-parole de l'AAIB à l'AFP, alors que des recherches sous-marines avaient été entreprises dimanche pour retrouver le monomoteur, disparu des radars le soir du 21 janvier au-dessus de la Manche, à une vingtaine de kilomètres au nord de Guernesey.

