As you know, Arnd Peiffer, Kaisa Mäkäräinen and Tiril Eckhoff are out Predictor Challenge Experts! 🤩



Can you guess who has these three men as their podium for today? 👀 What do you think? Are these three our medalists?



👉 https://t.co/nmYfU6zvkv #NMNM24 pic.twitter.com/aZtgKLyfnn