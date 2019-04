26e: RONAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALDO. RONAAAAAAAAAAAALDO. Again. Tête d'Iron Man sur corner. Quel tueur CR7. Un soin Florentino?

126 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 126 goals in the Champions League, with 65 of those coming in the knockout stages; both the most of any player in competition history. Monstrous. #JUVAJA pic.twitter.com/lk3XMV5LzE