Mercato EN DIRECT: L'échange Kurzawa-De Sciglio entre la Juve et le PSG quasi bouclé... Lemar vers Arsenal ?

Aymeric Le Gall

— 

Direction la Juve (si, si, en vrai) pour Kurzawa.
Direction la Juve (si, si, en vrai) pour Kurzawa. — Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

13h20: Grandpa Defoe still in the game

A 37 ans, Jermaine Defoe a su convaincre les Rangers de le conserver alors même que son prêt (le joueur appartient toujours à Bournemouth) n'est pas encore arrivé à échéance. Le buteur anglais, qui à inscrit 12 buts en 17 matchs de championnat cette saison, a signé un pré-contrat d'un an avec Glasgow. 

 

12h45: JKA rejoint Bielsa

Très peu utilisé cette saison depuis son arrivée en prêt à Monaco, l'ancien Parisien Jean-Kévin Augustin va prendre le direction de Leeds, managé par El Loco Bielsa. L'Equipe évoque un prêt avec option d'achat.

Mon prono >> Bielsa transforme JKA en Mbappé de Championship durant ses premiers mois là-bas, avec une fin de saison sur les rotules et un prêt en Grèce. 

 

12h35: Arsenal va se renforcer derrière

On parlait de Jérôme Boateng il y a encore quelques jours, ce sera finalement Pablo Mari. Selon ESPN, les Gunners sont sur le point de finaliser l'arrivée du défenseur central espagnol de Flamengo. Le joueur de 26 piges serait déjà arrivé à Londres, on attend juste l'officialisation. 

12h20: Départ de Srarfi à Zult Waregem 

Le montant du transfert n'a pas été communiqué par les clubs. 

 

12h: Bakary Sagna vers Nantes ? 

Libre depuis la fin de son contrat avec l'Impact Montreal il y a quelques semaines, papy Sagna (36 ans) n'a pas l'intention de mettre un terme à sa carrière. Le joueur a même affirmé sur RMC vendredi qu'il pourrait bien revenir en Ligue 1 où Nantes se penche sur son cas. « Tant que je me sens bien et en pleine forme je ne me mets pas de limites, a assuré l'ancien Gunnerl. Il y a des clubs intéressés en MLS, en Turquie et un club français, le FC Nantes. Il y a eu un contact et je laisse faire mon agent. A eux de voir ce qu'il se passe de leur côté. J'ai envie de jouer, à Nantes ou ailleurs ».

11h45 : Lemar vers Arsenal (pour faciliter la venue d’Edi ?)

C’est un jeu de chaise musicale à trois bandes qui se trame entre Madrid, Londres et Paris. Selon les artistes à la grosse voix qui fait peur de l’émission espagnole El Chiringuito, l’Atlético de Madrid a décidé de vendre Thomas Lemar afin de faire rentrer de la maille et d’acheter Cavani. Selon eux, les Gunners sont en négociations avancées pour signer le Français, en perdition totale dans la capitale espagnole depuis le début de la saison. Si cette info se confirme, ça voudrait dire que le PSG a tenu bon dans ses négo avec l’Atlético et qu’il pourrait bien vendre l’Uruguayen à un prix pas dégueu du tout. Jusqu’ici, les deux premières offres (10 et 15 millions) auraient été repoussées par la direction du PSG. Concernant Lemar, aucun chiffre n’a filtré pour le moment mais je vais aller à la pêche aux infos.

 

11h35: Alerte échange entre le PSG et a Juve !

Première grosse infos, même si rien n'est officiel: la plupart des médias italiens (et L'Equipe) confirment que le PSG et la Juve se sont mis d'accord pour un échange Kurzawa-De Sciglio. Leonardo et le très francophilie directeur sportif de la Vielle Dame, Fabio Paratici, ont quasiment bouclé le deal hier soir, seuls quelques détails restaient encore à régler. On va suivre ça de près aujourd'hui. 

 

11h30: Salut les mercatix ! Nous sommes exceptionnellement ouverts ce samedi car j'ai vu qu'il se passait quand même pas mal de choses sur un marché aux bestiaux jusqu'ici bien trop calme. On n'allait pas se priver d'un peu d'action, n'est-ce pas ?! 

>> Samedi 25 janvier

