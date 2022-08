Mercato : La guerre est déclarée entre les joueurs de Manchester United et la direction… Samuel Umtiti dans la tourmente … Suivez le live avec nous

Napoli will cover main part of Tanguy Ndombele salary, loan fee around €1m has been agreed with Tottenham. Buy option will be available in June 2023 for €30m. ⚪️ #THFC



It's just matter of final details on player side. Ndombele will replace Fabian Ruiz who's going to PSG.