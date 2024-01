Des Européens ont décollé pour l’ISS grâce à une mission privée

See you soon, #Ax3 crew! 👋🚀



Four private astronauts are headed to the space station following launch at 4:49pm ET. The quartet will dock to the station as early as 4:19am Saturday, Jan. 20, where they’ll spend about two weeks conducting research. More… https://t.co/ejTTYUOLOQ pic.twitter.com/9NSa05bIJt