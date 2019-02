View this post on Instagram

One of the most important posts I’ll ever post! 💞 This is my mum! Love her...! mum just doesn’t look like mum without her hair and lack of life in her face at times, Your Emotions are up and down during chemo! And you have days where you just don’t feel like you! Mum was off out for dinner with friends and I just had to get my hands on her and make her look & feel like the queen she is! It might only be makeup.. & what ever life is throwing at you.. whatever you are going through, it can be a powerful thing, boosting your confidence if only for a while but making you feel absolutely shhhmazing!! 💁🏼‍♀️💅🏻 My mum has about 6 weeks left of chemo then it’s on to radiotherapy! Still smashing it with all of us around her supporting her and keeping her spirits high 💞 move over Beyoncé mum is queen bee to me! 👑 • • Using Moisturiser 👉🏼 @no7uk Foundation 👉🏼 @vichyuki Powder 👉🏼 @maccosmeticsuk Blush Melba @maccosmeticsuk Base @plouise_makeup_academy @plouise1 Lashes 👉🏼 @amylouisebeauty Brows 👉🏼 @maybelline Eye shadows 👉🏼 by violet Voss @beautybaycom @staceymariemua @bhcosmetics palette Liner 👉🏼 @maccosmeticsuk Shimmer brick 👉🏼 @bobbibrownuk Lips 👉🏼 @maccosmeticsuk • • #fuckyoucancer #chemo #cancer #nhs #makeup #fabulousmakeupartists #coventrymua #coventrymakeupartist #coventry #coventrycity #westmidlandsmakeupartist #makeupartistwarwickshire #covmua #coventry #coventrycity #mua #makeupartist #beforeandafter #makeover