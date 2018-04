Megan Fox et Brian Austin Green en vacances...Vivica A. Fox se confie sur sa relation avec 50 Cent...

Happy Blessed Sun Dawlings! SOO excited my new fun & fabulous book #EveryDayImHustling by #StMartinsPress is coming soon! YAASS!! #EVERYDAYIMHUSTLING is avail for pre-order NOW at Amazon.com and #Barnes&Noble.com also will be in bookstores everywhere April 3rd! Spoken word by @MrFosterThePoet Pix by @dandremichael Video by @wakedafup @gaudyglitchmusic of @wearevisualmonsters Enjoy your day! LIVE LOVE LAUGH! MUAH #LifeIsGood #GodIsGood #Blessed #Respect #VivicaFoxHair #TeamV #TeamVivica #TeamFox #MyGrindDontStop #LegitimateCareer #LoveWins #BossMoves #ClassicBadChick #EVERYDAYIMHUSTLING 😍😎🙌🏾

A post shared by Vivica A Fox (@msvfox) on Mar 25, 2018 at 7:27am PDT