L’actrice Sally Field joue les entremetteuses… Katy Perry donne à un candidat d’«American idol» son premier baiser…

💕 Where do I even begin?!?! How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? @jeffleatham and his ENTIRE team and @mindyweiss and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say! They say “love is in the details”, I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 3:57pm PDT