L’Ukraine signale le décollage de plusieurs bombardiers russes

INCOMING: @UKikaski reports that seven Tu-95MS 'Bear' strategic bombers have sortied from Olenya airbase. He estimates this is an ACLM (Air Launched Cruise Missile) strike mission intended to target Ukrainian cities at approximately 0400-0430 local on the morning of 15 FEB . https://t.co/FecJdVHe7Z pic.twitter.com/YlnJGcEuDq