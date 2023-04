📸 Satellite images from @Maxar made on April 7 show Bakhmut destroyed, under attack, on fire, smoke rising from the ruins.

1. Bakhmut

2. Active artillery shelling and burning buildings (48.582, 37.993)

3. Smoking buildings (48.593, 37.991)

4. Destroyed granary (48.598, 37.986) pic.twitter.com/pxAqTWZ9hU