Tonight Prigozhin made a combat flight as the navigator of the SU-24 of the Wagner PMC to bombard the AFU in Bakhmut and recorded a video message. Air duel with Zelensky, if 🇺🇦 wins then Bakhmut will remain under Ukraine if not then the PMCs will attack all the way to the Dnieper pic.twitter.com/3tnnYGCsaJ