314-108:House approved a stopgap spending bill, funding gov't past Friday’s midnight deadline through March 1 & 8 to avert a partial shutdown.2/3rds vote (282) was needed.More Democrats voted for the CR than Republicans.Bill 1st passed Senate 77-18 & now heads to President Biden. https://t.co/pDQgJyQvIu pic.twitter.com/TXmTRcGBYd