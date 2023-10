VIENNA: Beer Party is polling at 12%.



Policies include:

🍺 A beer fountain for Vienna

🍺 New 50% tax on Radlers and "other atrocities"

🍺 Monthly barrel of beer to Austrian households (50L per adult, 20L per child)

🍺 Radler buyback programme, exchanging Radlers for real beer https://t.co/FIcwmOU6wa