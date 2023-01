**Hoist Rescue-Devils Slide**



This morning, CHP H-30 responded with multiple fire agencies from San Mateo County, CAL FIRE CZU San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit, American Medical Response - San Mateo County, CHP - San Francisco, the United States Coast Guard and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to a report of a “ vehicle over the cliff” at Devils Slide.



As first responders arrived at the scene, it was determined that 2 adults and 2 children were trapped in a Tesla. While H-30 responded, firefighters rappelled to the scene and rescued the two children.



CHP H-30 lowered a El Cerrito Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician (HRT) to the scene who assisted in the extrication and rescue of two adults.



CHP H-30 hoisted both adults from the waters edge and transferred them to a waiting Stanford Life Flight Helicopter.



CHP - San Francisco will be investigating this incident.



City of Pacifica Fire Department



