The French🇫🇷 journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff was killed near Severodonetsk🇺🇦 after the vehicle he was in came under fire. He was hit in the neck by a Russian shell shrapnel.



Sincères pensées pour sa famille et ses proches…@JFJfund @BFMTV @lemondefr @LePoint @franceinfo pic.twitter.com/z8buLLG7ME