Une fusillade dimanche lors d'un festival à Gilroy (Californie), au sud de San Francisco, a fait «des victimes», a annoncé la police, sans plus de précisions.

«Nos pensées et celles de toute la communauté vont aux victimes de la fusillade d'aujourd'hui au Festival de l'ail», a tweeté la police locale. Selon NBC News, la fusillade a fait au moins cinq victimes.

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter