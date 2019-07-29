Un policier américain (illustration)
Un policier américain (illustration) — SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

ETATS-UNIS

Californie: Plusieurs victimes dans une fusillade lors d'un festival

Selon une chaîne américaine, au moins cinq personnes ont été tuées

Une fusillade dimanche lors d'un festival à Gilroy (Californie), au sud de San Francisco, a fait «des victimes», a annoncé la police, sans plus de précisions.

«Nos pensées et celles de toute la communauté vont aux victimes de la fusillade d'aujourd'hui au Festival de l'ail», a tweeté la police locale. Selon NBC News, la fusillade a fait au moins cinq victimes.

 

20 Minutes avec AFP

05:36 0 commentaire 0 partage