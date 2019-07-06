Les images sont impressionnantes… Une explosion de gaz dans une zone commerciale a fait plusieurs blessés dans la ville de Plantation en Floride, annoncent les pompiers. Les médias locaux ont diffusé des images où l'on voit des bâtiments éventrés et des gravats jonchant la route.

« Explosion au gaz… Plusieurs personnes blessées », ont tweeté les pompiers de Plantation.

L’explosion a eu lieu dans une zone commerciale et une salle de gym a été particulièrement endommagée, selon la police.

Update: All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until futher notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible.