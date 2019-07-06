VIDEO. Floride: Une forte explosion de gaz dans une zone commerciale fait plusieurs blessés
ETATS-UNIS Un centre commercial de la ville de Plantation a été en partie détruit
—
Les images sont impressionnantes… Une explosion de gaz dans une zone commerciale a fait plusieurs blessés dans la ville de Plantation en Floride, annoncent les pompiers. Les médias locaux ont diffusé des images où l'on voit des bâtiments éventrés et des gravats jonchant la route.
« Explosion au gaz… Plusieurs personnes blessées », ont tweeté les pompiers de Plantation.
Gas explosion 800 blk SUD multiple patients— Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) July 6, 2019
SuD closed
L’explosion a eu lieu dans une zone commerciale et une salle de gym a été particulièrement endommagée, selon la police.
Update: All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until futher notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible.— Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) July 6, 2019
La chaîne locale WPLG montrait une vue aérienne du toit d’un grand bâtiment en partie éventrée et de vitres soufflées. Le parking était couvert de gravats. Selon la chaîne, vingt personnes ont été blessées, dont deux gravement.
.@DavieFireRescue Responding to gas explosion near south university Dr. and Peters Road. Gathering more information now. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/kQLSFaFT3e— Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 6, 2019
Video from inside the LA Fitness after explosion.. University and Peters Road.. Avoid area.. Multiple injuries #plantationfl pic.twitter.com/RSJX8CA6SO— Jeff Weinsier (@jweinsierWPLG) July 6, 2019
Les secours fouillaient toujours les lieux alors que la zone a été bouclée par la police.