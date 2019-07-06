VIDEO. Floride: Une forte explosion de gaz dans une zone commerciale fait plusieurs blessés

ETATS-UNIS Un centre commercial de la ville de Plantation a été en partie détruit

20 Minutes avec AFP

Un centre commercial complètement détruit après l'explosion au gaz survenue dans la ville de Plantation, en Floride (Etats-Unis), le 6 juillet 2019.
Les images sont impressionnantes… Une explosion de gaz dans une zone commerciale a fait plusieurs blessés dans la ville de Plantation en Floride, annoncent les pompiers. Les médias locaux ont diffusé des images où l'on voit des bâtiments éventrés et des gravats jonchant la route.

« Explosion au gaz… Plusieurs personnes blessées », ont tweeté les pompiers de Plantation.

L’explosion a eu lieu dans une zone commerciale et une salle de gym a été particulièrement endommagée, selon la police.

La chaîne locale WPLG montrait une vue aérienne du toit d’un grand bâtiment en partie éventrée et de vitres soufflées. Le parking était couvert de gravats. Selon la chaîne, vingt personnes ont été blessées, dont deux gravement.

Les secours fouillaient toujours les lieux alors que la zone a été bouclée par la police.

