Londres: Un nouveau-né abandonné dans un parc, la police lance un appel à témoins

RECHERCHES La fillette a été emmenée à l'hôpital et se trouve dans un état stable, selon les équipes médicales

Manon Aublanc

Un camion de police à Londres (illustration).
Un camion de police à Londres (illustration). — Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Un nouveau-né a été retrouvé abandonné dans un parc du quartier de Newham, à Londres, ce jeudi soir, a annoncé la police londonienne sur son compte Twitter.

La police londonienne a déclaré avoir reçu un signalement, jeudi soir vers 22h15, sur un enfant abandonné dans un parc proche de Roman Road. Des policiers, accompagnés de médecins, ont récupéré la fillette et l’ont emmené dans un hôpital de l’est de la capitale britannique.

Les personnes ayant des informations sur l’enfant appelé à contacter la police

La police a diffusé une photo de l’enfant, équipé d’une perfusion. Selon les médecins, le nouveau-né est dans un état stable. Mais les autorités se sont déclarées « préoccupées » par la santé de la mère.

Les policiers se sont d’ailleurs adressés directement à cette dernière : « Je vous exhorte à prendre contact avec la police, un hôpital ou un cabinet médical. Il est très important que nous sachions que vous êtes en sécurité. J’exhorte également toute personne disposant d’informations pouvant nous aider à réunir ce bébé avec sa mère à se manifester », a déclaré l’inspecteur Shane Clarke.

