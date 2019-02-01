Un camion de police à Londres (illustration). — Tolga AKMEN / AFP

Un nouveau-né a été retrouvé abandonné dans un parc du quartier de Newham, à Londres, ce jeudi soir, a annoncé la police londonienne sur son compte Twitter.

The baby girl, named Roman by hospital staff, was found in a play park on #RomanRoad, near the junction with #SaxonRd. Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of her mother who may be in need of urgent medical attention & urge her to contact police or @Ldn_Ambulance pic.twitter.com/mv8s8jxLLw — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 1, 2019

La police londonienne a déclaré avoir reçu un signalement, jeudi soir vers 22h15, sur un enfant abandonné dans un parc proche de Roman Road. Des policiers, accompagnés de médecins, ont récupéré la fillette et l’ont emmené dans un hôpital de l’est de la capitale britannique.

Les personnes ayant des informations sur l’enfant appelé à contacter la police

La police a diffusé une photo de l’enfant, équipé d’une perfusion. Selon les médecins, le nouveau-né est dans un état stable. Mais les autorités se sont déclarées « préoccupées » par la santé de la mère.

In a direct appeal to the child's mother, Inspector Shane Clarke said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for your welfare and I urge you to make contact either with police, your local hospital or GP surgery. It is really important that we know that you are safe" — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 1, 2019

Les policiers se sont d’ailleurs adressés directement à cette dernière : « Je vous exhorte à prendre contact avec la police, un hôpital ou un cabinet médical. Il est très important que nous sachions que vous êtes en sécurité. J’exhorte également toute personne disposant d’informations pouvant nous aider à réunir ce bébé avec sa mère à se manifester », a déclaré l’inspecteur Shane Clarke.