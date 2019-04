View this post on Instagram

Nothing really compares to Dubrovnik's stunning seaside fortresses. The city is known as the 'Pearl of the Adriatic' because of the white stone used to build it. #croatia #travel #dubrovniktreasures #wanderlust #instatravel #travelgram #croatiafulloflife #europe #gameofthrones #traveling #travelling #picoftheday #sea #explore #dubrovnik #medieval #fortress