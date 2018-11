VIDEO. Etats-Unis: Barack Obama fait irruption dans un fast-food et c'est la folie

View this post on Instagram

“I hear these are the best tacos around” is the way our president just walked into COYO TACO to eat. He went on to say how proud he is of us for being a small business and growing the way we have. We went on to tell him that we are opening in Lisbon this week and he said “I’m so proud of you guys” This is what United States is all about, hard-working immigrants and children of immigrants making their dreams come true.....this group of immigrants will always love you!!❤️❤️ Forever our President 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸