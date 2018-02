Willem Dafoe recevra un Ours d’or honorifique au festival du film de Berlin

Credit where credit is due: Willem Dafoe will receive an Honorary Golden Bear for his lifetime achievement at #berlinale and oh boy are we looking forward to some instant classics: Lars von Trier's Antichrist, Mississippi Burning, Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and many more back on the big screen! Are you coming with us?🤞🏼

