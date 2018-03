VIDEO. «Ready Player One»: L'auteur du roman voit Spielberg comme «le geek ultime»

Finished reading Ready Player One by Ernest Cline. This was one of the best books that I have read in a long time. A delightful read about a near future that is so dark and bleak most of the world retreats into virtual reality for the ultimate escapism. Sci-Fi packed with 80s nostalgia, exciting pacing and a puzzley plot. Highly recommended! 📖 #BookGeek #Books #novel #Ilovebooks #reading #bookstagram #booksbooksbooks #BooksToRead #BookNerd #book #BookReviews #ReadingList #novels #ErnestCline #ReadyPlayerOne

