VIDEO. Steven Spielberg: «Je n'ai jamais réalisé de film aussi fou que "Ready Player One"»

Regram from @itunes: The High Five takes us into the OASIS. See more in our IG Story. #ReadyPlayerOne #SXSW cc @readyplayerone @itstyesheridan #OliviaCooke @lenawaithe @philzow @win_morisaki_official

A post shared by Ready Player One (@readyplayerone) on Mar 11, 2018 at 8:42pm PDT